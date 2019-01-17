Brush fires burn west of Miami-Dade's Country Walk area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - At least four separate brush fires were burning west of Krome Avenue, also known as State Road 997, Wednesday afternoon, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a canal along Southwest 187th Avenue to monitor brush fires in several areas parallel to Southwest 88th, 122nd and 136th streets.

By around 8 p.m., the fires were 75 percent contained after 10 acres were burned. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but forestry officials said the blaze does appear to be suspicious.

The smoke was visible from the Esperanza Estate equestrian center and other homes and businesses in the agricultural area west of the Country Walk, Hammocks and West Kendall neighborhoods.

Miami-Dade Fire Department firefighters and Florida Forest Service crews were working to contain the flames. Investigators were also looking into the possibility that an arsonist could be to blame.

