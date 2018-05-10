Burglars ram pickup truck into front door of T-Mobile store in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. - Police are searching for a group of burglars who rammed a pickup truck into the front entrance of a T-Mobile store in Hialeah Gardens.

The burglary happened about 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile at 10550 NW 77th Court.

Hialeah Gardens police said two men entered the store and yanked cellphones from the display racks while a third man waited outside in the truck.

Authorities said about $6,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

The light-colored truck had dual exhaust pipes, rims and a lifted suspension, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglars' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

