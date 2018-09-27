Burglars target Pitman Photo Supply for second time this month

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Pitman Photo Supply still opened its doors Thursday after crooks targeted the business once again.

Store manager Glenn Eisen said this is the second time the business on South Dixie Highway and Southwest 144th Street has been targeted by burglars.

The front of the store has been boarded up since the first break-in.

Thursday's incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows three masked men pulling up to the store in a white van.

They used crowbars to try to break the already boarded-up door, but after two to three minutes they leave, unsuccessful.

Eisen said three men who successful in breaking into the business on Sept. 14.

"They attacked the door with a pickax to break through the hurricane glass," Eisen said.

After making their way into the store, the thieves broke several showcases.

"Some items they didn't get away with were badly damaged," Eisen said.

The first burglary left the store with thousands of dollars lost in equipment and damages.

"If anybody sees a really crazy deal on cameras, it'd be nice if they could be nice to tip off police," Eisen said.

Anyone with information about the burglary and attempted burglary is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

