Burglary suspect stabs man, dog after being told to 'knock it off,' police say

Roberto Ruano is accused of stabbing a man and a dog during a burglary in Bay Harbor Islands.

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested after he stabbed another man and the victim's dog with a knife during a burglary, police said.

Roberto Ruano, 50, was smashing out several jalousie window panels to a Bay Harbor Islands apartment Monday when a neighbor heard the glass breaking, opened his front door and told Ruano to "knock it off," according to an arrest affidavit.

Instead, Ruano charged at the man, who was standing in his open doorway, and stabbed him in the chest, police said. The man was able to push Ruano away and close the door.

Ruano then broke several window panels in the man's door and tried to crawl through it when he came face to face with the resident's dog, Tilly, police said.

According to the report, Ruano stabbed Tilly with the knife, which was lodged in the dog as she ran away. The resident held down Ruano until police arrived.

Ruano faces several charges, including armed burglary and animal cruelty. He was taken to Aventura Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The conditions of the man and his dog were not mentioned in the report.

