Bus catches fire on Interstate 95, causing traffic delays

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A bus caught fire Saturday on Interstate 95 near Opa-Locka Boulevard, causing traffic delays, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said no one was hurt in the fire, which started around 10:30 a.m. Lay said that units are investigating what caused the blaze.

As of noon, all lanes had reopened.

A second bus came to pick up the affected passengers, Lay said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.