Cameras catch men targeting Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Home security cameras caught a brazen attempt by three men who targeted a Northwest Miami-Dade home in the middle of the night Tuesday.

It all happened around 2:10 a.m in the neighborhood south of Northwest 103rd Street and 32nd Avenue.

"My God, I was really scared," says homeowner Irannya Medina.

The men can be seen exiting a light-colored sedan, then cutting their way through a fence. Once on the property, the men try and gain entry through the backdoor, one even using a crowbar while the others hold a knife and a gun.

"If someone has a gun, the other with a knife - they had bad intentions." says Medina. "Imagine. We were sleeping."

As the men hide near the washer and dryer, something seems to startle them. Medina says it was the sound of her husband getting up to use the bathroom.

"I think they got scared becaused they thought we realized someone was inside the property."

The men left the home immediately without stealing a thing, but the act alone was enough to put Medina and her family on edge.

"We're offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who knows these guys." Medina adds. "So call the police and they will tell us and we’ll pay you."

