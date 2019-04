NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - A driver crashed during a police pursuit Thursday night in the North Miami area.

The driver was refusing to follow an order from a North Miami Police Department officer to stop. According to police scanner traffic, the chase began at North Miami Avenue and 159th Street.

The suspect crashed the car into a homes fence at Northwest 147th Street and Sixth Avenue. Police officers arrested the suspect.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.