Car crashes into tree, splits in half in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a car crashed into a tree, splitting it in half.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the driver lost control of the car and crashed into the tree near Northwest 135th Street and NW 17th Avenue.

A view from Sky 10 showed the mangled, charred debris from the wreckage. The front and back of the car were in two different pieces.

The driver was taken to an area hospital as a trauma alert.

