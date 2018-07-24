Car destroyed in fire in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A car was destroyed in a fire Monday night in northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 10:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest 25th Avenue and 74th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews arrived at the scene to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters warn drivers that if your car ever catches on fire, pull over to a safe location and shut off the engine.

Shutting off the engine will stop the flow of fuel, which can prevent a full-blown fire from occurring, authorities said.

Drivers should then get all of their passengers safely out of the car and move to a safe place far away from the vehicle.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.