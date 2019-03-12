Car shears off side of northeast Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A car slammed into a home early Tuesday in northeast Miami-Dade County.

Maurice Breneles said he was sleeping about 4:30 a.m. when a Ford Focus sheared off the side of his house on Northeast 12th Avenue near Northeast 113th Terrace, exposing the living room.

"I was sleeping and I hear the noise -- boom -- and I wake up, come outside and I don't see nothing yet," Breneles told Local 10 News. "And I put the lights on and I see the car inside the house."

Some of the debris went flying through the window of a neighbor's house.

The car was later placed on the back of a flatbed truck and towed away.

Breneles, a 68-year-old taxi driver, wasn't hurt.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said the driver of the car was identified as Cordarius Bacon. Rodriguez said Bacon's girlfriend called police after witnessing him crash into the house, shortly after Bacon left her place.

Bacon was taken to North Shore Medical Center to be treated for his injuires in the crash.

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the driver was under the influence and will be arrested.

