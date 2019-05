A car slammed into the front of this building on the corner of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A car crashed into the façade of a building Tuesday morning in Miami Gardens.

The car slammed into a building on the corner of Northwest 167th Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The driver was flown to an area hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

A driver was airlifted to a hospital after crashing a car into the front of a building in Miami Gardens.

A view from Sky 10 showed significant damage to the car.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.