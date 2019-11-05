Car strikes pedestrian, then crashes into building in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A car struck a pedestrian and then crashed into a building Tuesday morning in Miami Gardens, police said.

The crash occurred about 6 a.m. on the corner of Northwest 211th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue.

Miami Gardens police Officer Carlos Austin said the pedestrian suffered a broken leg and was taken to a hospital, while the driver of the car had minor injuries.

The car was later towed away.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.