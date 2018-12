CUTLER BAY, Fla. - A car wrapped around a palm tree Wednesday afternoon during a crash on Florida's Turnpike in Cutler Bay.

The crash occurred off the side of the northbound lanes near Quail Roost Drive.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 2:30 p.m. as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked to remove whoever was inside the car.

No other details were immediately released.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.