Carlos Curbelo says he will not press charges against teen who threatened his life

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo held a news conference Thursday, where the Republican congressman said he would not press charges against a 19-year-old Homestead man accused of threatening his life on social media.

"Earlier this week, I notified the state attorney that I had no interest in pressing charges against Pierre," Curbelo said. "Yesterday, when he and I met, Pierre offered his sincere apology. Today, I want everyone to know that I forgave him."

Pierre Verges-Castro was arrested Oct. 25 on a charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest affidavit, Verges-Castro wrote on Twitter, "I will kill Carlos Curbelo."

Curbelo addressed the tweet after the young man's arrest, posting on his Twitter page, "Political intoxication is making some Americans more prone to both verbal and physical violence. It's a serious crisis and we all have to do our part to put an end to it. Not sure what's more disturbing; the fact that someone tweeted this or that 4 accounts liked it."

Verges-Castro stood next to Curbelo during Thursday's news conference but did not speak, as the case still remains open with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

"What Pierre did is very serious," Curbelo said. "My wife in particular was disconcerted. We have two young daughters and, like any family, we worry about our safety and security, especially in light of all the acts of violence we are seeing throughout our country."

Still, Curbelo said he believes Verges-Castro learned a lesson through this ordeal and believes others should learn from the experience as well.



