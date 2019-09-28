Charges dropped against Columbus High student who posted threatening video

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Criminal charges were dropped against a South Florida student accused of making online threats.

The teen, a student at Christopher Columbus High School, was arrested earlier this month after a disturbing video was posted online.

It shows the 16-year-old boy making gun gestures to a rap song about school shootings.

On the screen, the names of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and La Salle High School were listed.

The teen was arrested by police on a charge of making a threat to kill or do bodily harm.

It is not known if he faces any disciplinary action from the school itself or the school district.

