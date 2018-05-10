Charges dropped against former exchange student accused of molesting sister

MIAMI - Charges were dropped Thursday against a former foreign exchange student accused of molesting her sister.

Marta San Jose didn't speak during the hearing Thursday as she stood alongside her attorney.

San Jose was arrested last year, along with her husband, Dale Leary, 50.

Authorities said the couple sexually assaulted San Jose's younger sister, while Leary played host to the pair at his house in Cutler Bay.

Police said San Jose helped Leary lure the girl from her family in Spain. San Jose's lawyer has long maintained that San Jose was also Leary's victim and said they will sue the foreign exchange program that placed her with Leary and his ex-wife.

Leary was convicted of sexual assault in the 1980s. He committed suicide last year after bonding out of jail. Authorities said his ex-wife also tried to kill herself, but survived. She has not been charged in the case.

Local 10 News has requested the closeout memo from the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

