Teen dies in Southwest Miami-Dade County crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A teen is dead after a crash Saturday afternoon in Southwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. near Grossman Drive and Southwest 198th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two teens on an all-terrain vehicle rode onto a paved road from a dirt road and they were struck by a pickup truck.

One ATV rider died at the scene, official said. The other ATV rider and the elderly male pickup driver were taken to a hospital.

