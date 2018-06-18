Boy shot in leg in southwest Miami-Dade, authorities say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A 10-year-old boy was shot in the leg early Monday afternoon in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at 17780 SW 104th Ave.

Miami-Dade police said the boy was airlifted to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Authorities do not believe the boy was the target of the shooting, but said no one else was injured.

No other details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.