Chilling new video shows killer shooting man in head from point blank range

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Disturbing surveillance video could provide investigators a crucial clue in locating a killer.

Police are looking into the murder of 24-year-old Eduardo Gonzalez.

In the new video, Gonzalez is seen getting out of a car on its passenger side.

The shooter exits the same vehicle and walks up to Gonzalez, opening fire at close range and striking him in the head, the video shows.

The shooter is then seen getting back into the vehicle and driving off.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said officers arrived to find a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

Rescue workers brought Gonzalez to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Family members told Local 10 News that Gonzalez was out at a local casino several hours before the shooting. They said they don't understand why anyone would want to harm him.

