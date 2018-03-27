Coast Guard, rangers search for missing kayaker at Everglades National Park

MIAMI - Authorities are searching for a missing Illinois man who was reported overdue from a 10-day kayaking trip at Everglades National Park.

The U.S. Coast Guard said James Soltis, 57, of Lockport, Illinois, was reported missing by his daughter Monday evening after he failed to return from a 10-day kayaking trip.

More News Headlines

Soltis departed from the Flamingo Visitors Center on March 15 and was expected back Sunday.

National Park Service rangers and a Coast Guard helicopter crew were searching for Soltis.



Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.