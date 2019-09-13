Columbus student arrested after posting video threatening other schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida teenager has been arrested after a disturbing music video he posted to social media appeared to threaten other schools in the area, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Austin Valdes, 16, faces a charge of making a threat to kill or do bodily harm.

The video in question, which authorities learned about on Wednesday, shows the teenager wearing a Christopher Columbus High School T-shirt and listening to a rap song about shooting up schools.

The names of several schools are shown on screen, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and La Salle High School.

The sound of gunshots can be heard as the teen motions with his hand as if it were a gun, shooting towards the name of each school.

Columbus High School replied to Local 10 News' request for a statement, which read:

"Christopher Columbus High School is fully investigating an incident involving a student and the making of an inappropriate, offensive, and unacceptable music video. We have met with and are continuing to be in contact with everyone involved, including law enforcement.

"As a school, we take this matter very seriously and do not condone this type of behavior. There has been full cooperation from all parties involved. The matter is being handled appropriately. As always, the security and safety of our students is our utmost priority."

Belen Jesuit Principal Jose Roca released a statement, saying:

"This morning, the Belen administration was made aware of a disturbing video posted by a student from another school. Immediately our school took action and spoke with the principal from that student's school. Additionally, the police department was contacted in order to receive updates on the situation. The police are investigating this incident and taking action. Feel confident that all measures of safety are in place at our school and there is no reason to worry at this time."

La Salle High School also released a statement:

"As soon as La Salle High School administrators were alerted to an inappropriate video posted online yesterday afternoon, the city of Miami police was notified, as were the school's parents. In an abundance of caution, extra security was present on the La Salle campus this morning, and everything has been calm at the school today."

