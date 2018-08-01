Construction worker at Hard Rock Stadium hurt after falling 15 feet

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A construction worker at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens was seriously hurt Wednesday after he fell 15 feet, authorities said.

Melissa Lichtenheld, a spokeswoman for the construction company, Moss & Associates, said the man was installing decking on a new tennis center at the stadium complex when he fell around 2 p.m.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. His condition was not disclosed.

Lichtenheld said the company was investigating how the accident happened.

Dolphins Stadium Tennis Center is set to be the new home of the Miami Open after more than 30 at Key Biscayne's Crandon Park Tennis Center.

