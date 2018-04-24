Construction workers rescued after scaffolding dangles in Palmetto Bay

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - Two construction workers were rescued Tuesday morning after a scaffolding partially gave way in Palmetto Bay.

The scaffolding accident was reported about 9 a.m. at the Palmetto Bay Village Center, 18001 Old Cutler Road.

Sky 10 arrived as one worker was clinging to the side of the building and the other was perched on the top of the scaffolding, which was leaning to one side.

"We attempted to get to the patient with the platform truck, but it couldn't reach the patient," Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter Maggie Castro said.

So the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team had to improvise to get both men to terra firma.

Castro used a pulley line to scale the side of the building to reach one of the men, who was dangling by his safety harness. She helped the man into the bucket of a ladder truck that lowered him to the ground.

The firefighter then scaled the building to reach the other worker, lowering him to the roof of an awning, where firefighters in the bucket truck were waiting for him.

