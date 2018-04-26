Corrections officer suspected of smuggling contraband into prison arrested after chase

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida corrections officer was arrested Thursday morning after she was suspected of smuggling contraband into a state prison.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Officer Evelyn Bruton fled the Everglades Correctional Institution as staff attempted to inspect her car.

Corrections staff notified Miami-Dade police, who arrested her after a brief chase.

Bruton was still wearing her badge and uniform when she was taken into custody along Southwest 152nd Street.

A statement from the Florida Department of Corrections said the agency "is committed to preventing all avenues of contraband introduction to ensure the secure operation of our correctional institutions."

"The actions of this officer are unacceptable and do not align with the professional standards we hold for all FDC staff," the statement went on to say.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.