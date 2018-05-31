1 injured after Corvette crashes into bus stop in northeast Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was injured Thursday morning when a Corvette crashed into a bus stop in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northeast 15th Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

Photos taken from the scene show that the $90,000 car sustained significant front-end damage when it crashed into the glass wall of the bus stop.

It didn't appear that the car struck the bench.

Authorities said three women were at the bus stop when the crash occurred, one of whom suffered bruising to her leg. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

The driver told Local 10 News reporter Michael Seiden that he was heading to work and swerved his car while trying to avoid hitting what he believed was an animal in the road.

Florida Highway Patrol detectives are investigating, but said that speed and the slick roadway were also factors in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.