Couple killed in fiery I-95 crash documented last date in Stuart, South Beach

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Brooklyn Easter documented her last bar-hopping date with her boyfriend, Troy Andrews, on Instagram.

It started Thursday night in Martin County's city of Stuart. They had dinner about 7 p.m. at the Shrimpers Grill and Raw Bar and they stopped for drinks about 9 a.m. at the Mulligan's Beach House Bar & Grill.

Easter was giggling and Andrews was smiling when she filmed him about 11 p.m. at a gas station. They decided to drive the black Mercedes-Benz through Martin, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

At midnight, she filmed the speedometer displaying Andrews was driving at 132 mph. They were in downtown Miami on their way to South Beach by 12:19 a.m. Her last post was at 1:08 a.m., Friday at Ted's Hideaway, a bar on Second Street near Ocean Drive.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said Andrews was speeding north on Interstate 95 Express lanes when he lost control at the entrance ramp to the Golden Glades Park and Ride. The car went over a concrete barrier. It struck a traffic sign and landed on its roof in the southbound lanes.

The car exploded into flames on impact about 2 a.m. in northwest Miami-Dade County, near the city of Miami Gardens.

Orlando Cabrera, a tow truck driver, said he was sleeping in his vehicle on the side of the road when the explosion woke him up. He said he saw Easter emerge from the wreckage while Andrews was unresponsive.

Cabrera said it was raining. Easter died shortly after. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel pronounced both of them dead at the scene of the crash. They were both just 21 years old. FHP troopers are still investigating the crash.

