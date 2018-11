HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A crane overturned Thursday morning at a construction site in Homestead, injuring one person.

The incident occurred at 1586 NE Eighth St.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, one person was taken to Jackson South Medical Center as a trauma alert.

No other details were immediately released.

