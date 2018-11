HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A head-on crash left one person dead on Friday night in Homestead, according to the Homestead Police Department.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, flames engulfed one of the two vehicles that collided at Southwest 137th Avenue and Campbell Drive, east of the Ronald Reagan Turnpike.

This is a developing story.

