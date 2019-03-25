Crime scene investigation near Hard Rock Stadium; woman airlifted to hospital

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A woman was taken to a hospital Monday morning after a medical helicopter landed at Hard Rock Stadium, where the Miami Open is being held.

The air rescue took place not far from a police crime scene on Northwest 27th Avenue near Northwest 199th Street in Miami Gardens.

Police appeared to focus their attention on a white van in the middle of Northwest 27th Avenue, but detectives haven't said what its connection is to the investigation.

The crime scene has since been cleared.

Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright called and emailed police seeking information about the investigation.

