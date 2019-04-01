Crisis response team placed at elementary school after girl, 10, killed by father

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A crisis response team was placed at Norwood Elementary School in Miami Gardens Monday morning, two days after a man was accused of killing his wife and 10-year-old daughter.

Police said Noel Chambers, 57, killed his young daughter and wife Saturday night at their apartment in the 600 block of Northwest 177th Street before trying to kill his adult daughter.

"Wow. That's unthinkable for a parent to do that to their family," Janeka Butler, whose child attends Norwood Elementary School, said.

Parents at the school were shocked to find out about the deadly attack.

Miami Gardens police said Chambers got into an altercation with his wife before attacking his family.

Hearing infuriating and devastating reports of the murder of a 10-year-old child during a domestic dispute. This is so wholly unnatural and inexcusable. I pray for this child’s soul and that peace is found after death, that this innocent child did not experience in life. #Enough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 31, 2019

Police haven't disclosed what the murder weapon was or how the victims died, only saying that the slayings were vicious.

Police said they found Chambers' young daughter dead in a bedroom and his wife dead on the porch. They said his adult daughter was outside the apartment, critically injured.

The surviving victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Officer Carlos Austin, a spokesman for the Miami Gardens Police Department, said it was the most horrific crime scene that he has seen in his 17 years of law enforcement.

Chambers remains at large.

"Hopefully they catch him," Melissa Thomas, whose child attends Norwood Elementary, said. "Sad for the family, the little girl. Because the child is innocent regardless of the circumstances, whatever is going on between the parents and child is always innocent."

A crisis response team is at the youngest victim’s school to help students and staff members process their grief.

"I'm glad that they were quick to respond to that because the students are going to need some kind of outlet to kind of express themselves," Butler said.

Anyone with information about Chambers' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective H. Schneider at 305-474-1710 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



