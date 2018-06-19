Crooks target homes, vehicles in Miami Gardens neighborhood, resident says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A Miami Gardens resident said she has become paranoid after her neighborhood was recently targeted by crooks.

"I'm on duty at night 1 to 6 a.m., watching the cameras on my home," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

The woman said the crooks have been breaking into homes and stealing tires in her neighborhood.

"I looked on the cameras and I saw him trying to break into my home. He even tried to cover half of his face," she said.

Surveillance video outside the woman's home captured a man lurking in her front yard Monday morning. He was seen trying to open the door and then walked away after realizing it was locked.

The woman said the same man has been to her home twice.

She said she's had plenty of sleepless nights, and if that isn't enough, just a month ago, she walked outside and found her four tires missing from her car.

Just last week, Local 10 News spoke to two residents in the same area of 34th Avenue and Honey Hill Drive, who also found their cars on bricks with smashed windows.

Miami Gardens police said they have received a few calls in the general area.

"We are working class citizens. (We) don't deserve this," the victim said.

Several residents said they believe the culprit lives in or is at least familiar with the neighborhood.

Miami Gardens police said they have increased their presence in the area, but are hoping those who know anything will come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.