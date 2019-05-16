Publix customer grazed by bullet after officer's gun accidentally discharges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A customer at a Publix in southwest Miami-Dade County was grazed by a bullet after an off-duty police officer's gun accidentally discharged while he was waiting in line, police said.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the Publix at 16800 N. Kendall Drive.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said an off-duty Miami police officer was standing in line when his personal gun accidentally discharged.

Zabaleta said the bullet hit the ground and subsequently grazed a woman who was also in the line.

She was treated at the Publix by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

"I saw the lady sitting," one customer, Nancy Perez, told Local 10 News. "She looked fine to me."

Inside the grocery store, crime scene tape surrounded several cash registers after the incident.

A photo obtained by Local 10 News shows evidence markers on the ground as police now work to find out how the gun was fired.

"I am very concerned," customer Cindy Wasko said. "This is my neighborhood, where I live."

Miami-Dade police are investigating the accidental shooting.

"This is a pending Miami-Dade investigation and, as such, we cannot comment," Publix said in a statement.

