Damaged natural gas line stalls traffic in area of South Dade Busway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A natural gas line was damaged by construction crews Friday morning in the area of the South Dade Busway, which is in the general area of Southwest 104th Street, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho said.

According to Camacho, the busway is closed along with the southbound outside lane of U.S. 1.

He said road closures will be in effect until repairs are made to the gas line.

The closure will also have a direct effect on the Palmetto Expressway that ends on U.S. 1.

Camacho said drivers should expect delays as the day progresses and should avoid the area until further notice.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel and employees of the Florida City Gas Company are at the scene accessing the situation.

Repairs are expected to take up to eight hours.

