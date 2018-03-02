David Beckham makes surprise visits to honor South Florida high school championship teams

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. - There are a tremendous amount of perks that come with being a state championship soccer team.

The trophies and banners are nice, but a visit by one of the greatest soccer players in history is surely the clincher.

Soccer legend David Beckham paid surprise visits to two Miami-Dade schools Friday to honor their championship soccer teams.

During a celebration Friday at Palmer Trinity School honoring the school's boys' soccer team, David Beckham popped in carrying the championship trophy in front of a crowd that lost its collective mind.

Beckham, who was recently awarded an MLS franchise for Miami, was all smiles as he strode across the gym wearing a Palmer Trinity shirt.

According to students at the school, rumors had been running rampant over the last few days that Becks would make an appearance. The Palmer team won the school's very first state title by defeating Tallahassee Maclay in the Class 1A championship game on Feb. 22.

Beckham then swung by Our Lady of Lourdes Academy to celebrate that school's Class 5A girls' championship team that won the title with a 1-0 victory over Deland.

As Beckham's MLS club will be an expansion team and likely struggle at first, perhaps Beckham was pulling double-duty and scouting a few players during his school visits.

