Day in the life of a resident at Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Here is a day in the life of the roughly 1,200 migrant children being housed at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children.

An ABC News field producer and select members of the media were allowed to tour the facility Friday. During the tour, Comprehensive Health Services, which maintains the facility, provided reporters with a schedule of activities for the children on a typical Monday.

The schedule for boys and girls is different.

Each day's schedule slightly varies, depending upon the day. For example, sometimes there's a talent show or music class in the afternoon instead of group therapy.

A sign at the shelter is addressed to the children who arrive at the facility. It is written in Spanish.

"Welcome to our shelter in Homestead. We are very happy to receive you and help you in the process of reunifying with your relatives in this country. Here you will be safe and you will be very well-treated by our team. We have many fun activities that will keep you entertained and time will fly by quickly. We have school Monday through Friday to prepare you to enter an American public school when you leave here. On weekends we have religious services, many physical and vocational activities and movies."

Typical Monday schedule for boys

6:30-7 a.m.: Wake up and get ready

7-8 a.m.: Breakfast

8-9 a.m.: Reading time

9-10 a.m.: Physical education

10-11 a.m.: Math

11-Noon: Lunch

Noon-1 p.m.: Reading and writing

1-2 p.m.: Science

2-3 p.m.: ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)

3-4 p.m.: Group therapy and snack time

4-5 p.m.: History

5-6 p.m.: Dinner

6-7 p.m.: Recreation

7-8 p.m.: Arts and crafts

8-9 p.m.: Vocational time and snack time

9-10 p.m.: Get ready for bed

10 p.m.-6:30 a.m.: Sleep

Typical Monday schedule for girls

6:30-7 a.m.: Wake up, get ready and do homework

7-8 a.m.: Free time or reading time

8-9 a.m.: Breakfast

9-10 a.m.: ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages)

10-11 a.m.: Math

11-Noon: Reading and writing

Noon-1 p.m.: Lunch

1-2 p.m.: Physical education

2-3 p.m.: History

3-4 p.m.: Group therapy

4-5 p.m.: Science and snack time

5-6 p.m.: Recreation

6-7 p.m.: Dinner

7-8 p.m.: Arts and crafts

8-9 p.m.: Vocational school

9-10 p.m.: Bath time, snack time and get ready for bed

10 p.m.-6:30 a.m.: Sleep

