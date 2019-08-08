Detectives arrest teenager in foster care for murder of transgender woman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives arrested 17-year-old William Watson on Monday and later accused him of killing a transgender woman in Miami-Dade County's Goulds neighborhood.

According to Miami-Dade detectives, a witness identified Watson as Marquis "Kiki" Fantroy's killer in a photo lineup. Records show Watson is in foster care.

The 21-year-old transgender woman died July 31 after a 4:30 a.m. shooting near her home in the Goulds neighborhood.

According to the arrest report, Watson got upset during a conversation, shot at a person officers identified as "Victim Bell" and then started chasing and shooting at Fantroy.

Detectives said Watson ran after her and shot at her several times. Fantroy was near a corner where Southwest 115th Court and Southwest 116th Avenue meet, north of Southwest 224th Street, when she collapsed, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took her to Jackson South Medical Center where doctors pronounced her dead.

Fantroy was the 13th transgender woman murdered this year in the United States and all of them have been African American, TransGriot reported. Advocates reported 26 transgender women were killed in the U.S. in 2018 and 29 were killed in 2017.

Watson faces a charge of second-degree murder and an attempted murder charge.

Here is the list of other transgender women killed this year:

Zoe Spears, 23, and Ashanti Carmon, 27, were killed in Maryland.

Muhlaysia Booker, 23, and Chynal Lindsey, 26, were killed in Texas.

Dana Martin, 31, was killed in Alabama.

Jazzaline Ware was killed in Tennessee.

Claire Legato, 21, was killed in Ohio.

Michelle "Tamika" Washington, 40, was killed in Pennsylvania.

Brooklyn Lindsey, 32, was killed in Missouri.

Paris Cameron, 20, was killed in Michigan.

Chanel Scurlock, 23, was killed in North Carolina

Denali Berries Stuckey, 29, was killed in South Carolina.

Source: The Human Rights Campaign

