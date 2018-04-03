Detectives believe violin instructor accused of molesting teen may have targeted other students

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police detectives believe a violin instructor accused of molesting a 14-year-old student might have targeted other students as well, authorities said Monday in a news release.

"Anything that they might have found inappropriate at the teacher's house, they can call our detectives -- even if they don't think it's enough, they can always call (and) let us determine what is illegal or not," Detective Argemis Colome said.

Joseph Michel, 57, was arrested last Thursday on a charge of sexual battery on a minor.

According to a police report, the teenager told her mother that Michel fondled her breast and touched her vagina during a Feb. 26 violin session in Michel's living room.

Police said Michel denied the girl's allegations.

Michel was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and was later released on a $25,000 bond.

Local 10 News reporter Ian Margol went to Michel's home in northeast Miami-Dade Tuesday, but the music instructor did not want to speak with him.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.



