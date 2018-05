MIAMI - Police are investigating a fatal shooting on a Miami Gardens street.

A yellow tarp covered a body under a tree near a small motorcycle on Northwest 40th Circle Court, near Northwest 215th Street south of Florida's Turnpike.

"Upon arrival, the victim was found deceased and officers are on the scene conducting investigations," Miami Gardens spokeswoman Karen Clarke wrote in an e-mail.

