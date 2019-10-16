Detectives need help to ID 2 drivers in fatal hit-and-run

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are asking the community for help in identifying drivers of two vehicles that struck and killed a woman walking her dog.

On September 12, Yenitza Roques was walking her poodle, Mimi, at the 17000 block of NW 67th Avenue when she was struck by a black Hyundai SUV making a U-turn just before 11 p.m. A second SUV also hit Roques as she was lying on the roadway.

The 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatal hit-and-run was caught on surveillance video. In the video, her dog, Mimi, was sent airborne. The dog, however, survived.

On Wednesday, detectives were back at the scene of the crash, handing out flyers with family members as they searched for answers.

"We need (help from) whoever was possibly in the area at the time," Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Chris Thomas said. "You may have been going to work, coming home from work and may possibly have heard something or seen something."

