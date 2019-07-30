Detectives need help with unsolved murder in West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. - Detectives released the photograph of a 52-year-old murder victim on Monday and asked the public for help with solving the case in Miami-Dade County's West Perrine neighborhood.

Detectives identified the victim as Nathaniel Hearns. Officers found him dead Saturday night near the intersection of Southwest 176 Street, also known as West Indigo Street, and Homestead Avenue.

According to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office, Hearns died about 11 p.m. The crime scene was near the Perrine Community Action Center and the Kerr Memorial United Methodist Church.

Earlier this year, officers responded to a shooting that left two people wounded about a block away near the intersection of Southwest 102nd Avenue and Southwest 177th Street.

Detectives are reminding the public that there could be a reward of up to $3,000 for leads to the arrest of Hearns' killer.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murder to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

