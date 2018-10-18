Detectives search for beer-clutching man seen with boy near Miami Lakes

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating after Facebook videos showed a man appearing to be intoxicated while with a boy near Miami Lakes, police said Wednesday night.

Tati Better posted a pair of videos on Facebook of the man while he was holding a beer and slurring his words. The boy, who appeared to be tired, did not struggle to get away. Instead, he hugged the man, who said he was his father.

Better posted the videos Sunday, adding that she had spotted the man laughing at a 7-Eleven as a store employee told him, "I just want you to be a better role model for your kid." She said the employee later told her the man was always walking into the store "like that" with the boy.

"I am only sharing this so someone can do something about it," she wrote. "I don't know his name nor where he lives but someone does, and hopefully it can get to child services and he can seek the help he really needs."

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said detectives were investigating the incident. The Florida Department of Children and Families will investigate if detectives manage to determine the man's identity.

Another video also shows the man at a bus stop with the boy, who is trying to fall asleep on the bench. She reported she recorded it while following him near Northwest 186th Street and Northwest 73rd Avenue near Miami Lakes. There is a 7-Eleven at 7520 NW 186th St.

Better is asking anyone with information to call police.

"I am heartbroken by this," she wrote.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.