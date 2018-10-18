Detectives search for man seen with boy in video near Miami Lakes

A man with a boy appeared to be under the influence in Miami Lakes. Courtesy of Tati Better

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Miami-Dade Police Department officers are investigating a man who was with a boy while appearing to be impaired near Miami Lakes, police said on Wednesday night.

Facebook user Tati Better recorded two videos of the man while he was holding a beer and slurring his words. The boy, who appeared to be tired, did not struggle to get away. Instead, he hugged the man who said he was his father.

The Facebook user posted the video Oct. 14, adding that she had spotted the man laughing at a 7-Eleven, as a store employee allegedly told him, "I just want you to be a better role model for your kid." She said the employee later told her the man was always walking into the store "like that" with the boy.

"I am only sharing this so someone can do something about it," she wrote. "I don't know his name nor where he lives but someone does, and hopefully it can get to child services and he can seek the help he really needs."

Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said detectives were investigating the incident. The Florida Department of Children and Families will investigate if detectives manage to determine the man's identity.

The video also shows the man at a bus station with the boy, who is trying to fall asleep on the bench. She reported she recorded it while following him near Northwest 186 Street and Northwest 73rd Avenue in Country Club near Miami Lakes. There is a 7-Eleven at 7520 NW 186 St.

The Facebook user is asking anyone with information to call police.

"I am heartbroken by this," she wrote.

