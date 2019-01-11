Dog rescued after fire breaks out at apartment complex, officials say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog was rescued after a fire broke out at an apartment complex Thursday night, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a two-story apartment complex in the 7300 block of Southwest 107th Avenue at 8:21 p.m.

Fire officials said when the first unit arrived, they saw heavy, black smoke coming from a second-story window. They made entry, where they saw the fire coming from a kitchen.

Firefighters worked to knock down the fire. Officials said while searching the apartment for anyone inside, a dog was found on the balcony and rescued.

Other crews checked adjacent apartment units in order to evacuate occupants and to check if the fire had extended to other parts of the building, officials said. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

