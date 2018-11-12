Dramatic hit-and-run crash caught on camera in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A dramatic collision was caught on camera this weekend, showing one car crashing into three parked vehicles in front of Jose Delanuez’s home in northwest Miami-Dade County.

“It was like a crash, very bad,” Delanuez said.

The thunderous collision happened late Saturday on Northwest 95th Street near Northwest 25th Avenue and the only warning was the long sound of tires screeching as the wayward car went out of control.

Delanuez’s family narrowly missed being in harm’s way. He said they were standing outside about 20 minutes before the impact.

When the smoke clears on the video, the driver emerges from the passenger side of the car, and in a bold move, he walks off.

“He never stopped. He don’t ask anything. He just walk away so he doesn't care if we have money to repay this or if someone got hurt,” Delanuez said.

Other drivers slowed down on the street and passersby approached on the sidewalk, but there’s nothing that can be done.

Delanuez said his mother’s blue car and his father’s white SUV along with a boat that was being stored on a trailer in the driveway were all damaged.

The impact moved the boat about foot, Delanuez said, but it was his red pickup truck that took the brunt of the impact.

The pickup is still parked on the property, left mangled by the hit-and-run crash all caused by a driver who refused to stop.

