Driver abandons car after crash on I-95, flees in another car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who crashed a Volkswagen Passat, got into another car and fled Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said someone abandoned the Volkswagen Passat, which had heavy front- and back-end damage and a busted windshield, on the southbound side of I-95 near Northwest 125th Street.

The driver got out of the damaged car, got into a waiting car and fled the scene.

A view from Sky 10 showed the driver, who appeared to have an injured leg, hop into the passenger seat of another car. The driver of that car then left before troopers arrived.



