Driver dead after car crashes into northwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A driver is dead after a car crashed into a canal Wednesday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade police said the car veered off the roadway, broke through a metal barricade and crashed into a canal near Northwest 127th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street about 6 a.m.

Employees at a nearby business said they saw rescuers pulling a man from the water.

The victim was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, but he didn't survive.

Before sunrise, police used flashlights to search for evidence. After sunrise, police placed evidence markers on the ground, possibly to retrace the vehicle's path, and used a measuring wheel, possibly to determine the distance it traveled before crashing.

The submerged vehicle was so deep in the water that it wasn't visible from the surface.

Police have not identified the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



