Driver hits officer with mirror, then speeds away, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A Homestead police officer was hurt Saturday after a man pulled over for a traffic stop struck him with his car’s mirror and then led police on brief chase, ultimately crashing, authorities said.

Detective Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said the officer was getting the driver’s information when the man struck him with the mirror.

The driver sped away, but police pursued him. The driver then crashed his car in the area of Southeast Second Street and Southeast 37th Avenue.

Paramedics transported the officer to a local hospital as a precaution. His injuries were minor.

The driver, who was not identified, faces a number of charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.



