Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into pedestrian outside strip club

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman lost control of her Mercedes-Benz early Wednesday morning and crashed into at least one pedestrian and an SUV outside a strip club in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said the woman was leaving the parking lot of Booby Trap at 3615 NW South River Drive when she apparently mistook the gas for the brakes and crashed into at least one person who was getting into their SUV.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The victim's condition has not been released.



