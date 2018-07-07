Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was seriously hurt after a rollover crash early Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Andrea Rudchenco, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said a white car collided with a blue Ford Expedition SUV around 5 a.m. at Northwest 186th Street and Northeast 57th Avenue.

Rescue workers had to pry the driver out of the SUV after the crash. Paramedics airlifted the driver, who was not identified, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition was not disclosed.

The driver of the white car suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, Rudchenco said.

