Driver slams into bus stop bench, killing 1, injuring others, police say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - At least one person was killed when the driver of a car lost control on Collins Avenue and slammed into a bus stop bench Sunday night in Sunny Isles Beach, police said.

Sunny Isles Beach Police Department officials said three people were taken to an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said two of the people injured were minors.

It's unclear what caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control.

